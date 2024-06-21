Louisiana National Guard completes mission on U.S. southern border in Texas

Louisiana National Guard soldiers have returned from the U.S. southern border after three rotations in Texas, where they assisted Texas troops in border security there on a spring mission.

Louisiana Republican Gov. Jeff Landry deployed the troops to participate in what's known as Operation Lone Star after a formal request from Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Louisiana Legislature funded the mission with a $3 million appropriation.

Capt. Zach Neely, commander of LANG’s Task Force Lone Star, and 1st Sgt. Darron Murray, LANG Task Force Lone Star first sergeant, praised the soldiers for the successful completion of the mission.

“For 90 days straight, 24 hours a day, there were Louisiana soldiers on the border maintaining security,” Neely said. “Leadership was deliberate with sending soldiers with the correct skills for this type of mission, and I could tell these excellent soldiers were handpicked for this mission.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry shakes hands with an unidentified Baton Rouge soldier Thursday, May 9, 2024 while visiting the Louisiana National Guard troops deployed to the U.S. southern border in Texas.

Louisiana's troops assisted the Texas National Guard with patrols on the border to "prevent, detect and deter" illegal crossings, but they weren't authorized to detain any migrants crossing the border illegally.

Landry, Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill and a group of Louisiana lawmakers all made trips to the border to observe the Louisiana soldiers during their deployment.

Landry announced in February his intention to send Louisiana troops to Texas at the request of Abbott, who has escalated his effort to expand Texas' authority in managing border security after accusing President Biden of failing to uphold what is generally a federal responsibility.

Last month while visiting the Louisiana soldiers in Texas, Landry said Biden's policies have been "irresponsible, reckless and dangerous."

"We need to build the wall; we need to secure the border," Landry said. "Texas has always responded when we needed help with natural disasters, and this is a crisis for Texas."

Other Republican governors have also deployed their National Guard soldiers to assist Texas with border security.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

