Louisiana murder suspect crashes into Norman family's apartment, leaving them in financial distress
Louisiana murder suspect crashes into Norman family's apartment, leaving them in financial distress
Louisiana murder suspect crashes into Norman family's apartment, leaving them in financial distress
Two internal whistleblowers at Faraday Future claim the troubled EV company has been lying about some of the few sales it has announced to date. The employees, Jose Guerrero and Victoria Xie, have made those claims in a pair of newly filed lawsuits against Faraday Future and Jia -- as well as the company's head of HR, Nan Yang -- in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging wrongful termination, breach of contract, and infliction of emotional distress. Both lawsuits also highlight what has been the central tension of Faraday Future: that its founder, Jia, allegedly continues to assert control over the company despite having been sidelined in 2022 as the result of an internal probe.
Yoán Moncada had been playing through a groin issue in recent days before he went down on Tuesday afternoon.
Dan Devine and Ben Golliver talk their way through some of the NBA’s year-end awards and explain why they have anxiety about voting.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
It may be quiet, but its HEPA filter means business: 'Helped make my apartment a better place,' raves one fan.
Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct for tossing a chair off a rooftop bar.
Losing money in a high-yield savings account is rare, but it can happen. Learn how to protect your HYSA funds.
Cancelling student debt is a windfall for the borrowers who benefit, but taxpayers foot the bill.
A couple of our favorite deals: Save $170 on a KitchenAid mixer and $100 on a Dyson stick vacuum.
An eclipse, an earthquake and unpredictable spring weather launched people into a tailspin. They’re all great fodder for benign conversation.
'Hands down the softest things I've put on my body,' raves one shopper — no arguments here.
Elon Musk’s decision to green-light a robotaxi over an affordable EV might cost the company its lead. Last week, Musk reportedly canned the effort in favor of a robotaxi, the sort of pie-in-the-sky project that defined his first decade at the helm. Today, Tesla is no longer the plucky upstart.
The Pretendo Network, an open-source Nintendo Network alternative, no longer requires a hacked Wii U console. With Nintendo’s servers for the obsolete console shutting down on Monday, the Pretendo Network shared a new workaround that provides limited access to its homebrew servers.
APR and APY might sound similar, but they represent two distinct figures depending on whether you’re borrowing or saving money. Here’s what they mean and how to calculate each.
Meta announced on Tuesday it's rolling out the ability for Messenger users to create shared albums in chats, send photos in high-definition, and share larger files up to 100MB in size. With these new features, Messenger is targeting people who tend to create shared albums or share HD images via services like Google Drive. Up until now, users have only been able to see a list of photos shared in a specific Messenger chat and couldn't group or organize them in any way.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
Arturia just released the 61-key AstroLab synthesizer, which is basically the company’s Analog Lab in hardware form. It allows standalone access to the vast majority of the company’s software emulations.
Lucini elevates dishes to chef-approved levels, fans say — but the price is easy to swallow for everyday foodies.
Trevor Story's 2024 season is likely over after just eight games.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.