Louisiana man sentenced to 25 years in jail for beating, robbing elderly man

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 25 years in prison at hard labor in connection with the beating and robbing of an 87-year-old man.

According to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, John Francis Bailey, 52, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In January 2022, Bailey was accused of ambushing an 87-year-old man outside of his home. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the ambush and learned that Bailey reportedly beat the man, restrained his hands with zip ties and forced him to open a safe at gunpoint, Perrilloux said.

Baton Rouge police investigate bank robbery near Airline Highway

Bailey was accused of stealing more than $100,000 and silver coins and then leaving the home in the victim’s vehicle. The items were later given back to the 87-year-old man.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office got video and created a timeline of Bailey’s “movements before, during and after the crime,” Perrilloux said.

The district attorney said the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab produced DNA analysis from the zip tie which confirmed the two DNA profiles on the object were most likely the victim’s and Bailey’s.

According to the plea agreement, Bailey will serve 25 years at hard labor without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.