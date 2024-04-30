Louisiana man to be castrated for raping, impregnating 14-year-old girl

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WVLA) — A Louisiana man convicted of raping a teenage girl will be physically castrated as part of his sentencing, which includes a 50-year stint in prison.

Glenn Sullivan Sr., 54, pleaded guilty April 17 to four counts of second-degree rape, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Authorities began investigating Sullivan back in July 2022, when a young woman informed the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office that Sullivan had raped her multiple times when she was 14.

Sullivan also groomed the victim and “used threats of violence against her and her family” to prevent her from coming forward, an April 22 press release from Perrilloux’s office stated.

“So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear,” the district attorney said. “The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible.”

Glenn Sullivan Sr., 54, was sentenced to 50 years in prison and physical castration after pleading guilty to multiple counts of rape against a juvenile. (Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The victim became pregnant as a result of the rapes, and a DNA test determined Sullivan was the father of the child, authorities said.

“Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute,” Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio said in a statement. “I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community.”

In 2008, Louisiana enacted a law allowing the state to chemically castrate those convicted of certain sex crimes. Chemical castration involves the administration of hormonal drugs that reduce a person’s libido and sexual urges. The law also allows offenders to undergo physical or surgical castration if they give their voluntary consent.

