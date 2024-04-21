Louisiana man arrested after attempting to run over deputies with patrol car

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer involved shooting after a man attempted to run over deputies Saturday, April 20.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 2 p.m. deputies responded to a call regarding harassing phone calls in the 3100 block of Jamerson Road in Haughton. Upon arrival, deputies encounter Lorison Johnson, 39, who was armed with a knife.

The deputies attempted to arrest Johnson, when he jumped into their patrol vehicle and attempted to run over the deputies. Two of the deputies discharged their duty weapons during the incident, causing Johnson to crash the vehicle.

Johnson sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy sustained an injury to the lower leg and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Johnson is being charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Simple Burglary, Resisting an Officer, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, Resistingan Officer with Force/Violence and one count of Improper Telephone Communication.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is in the early stages with more charges pending.

