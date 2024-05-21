Louisiana man arrested after alleging his father was making a bomb

A man was arrested over the weekend after falsely accusing his father of attempted arson and possession of bomb making materials.

On Saturday, May 18, Fredrick James Ramsey, 41, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail after providing false information to authorities regarding a possible attempted arson and possession of bomb-making materials by his father.

Fire investigators were called on two separate occasions Saturday to a home in the 4200 block of Fairfield Avenue.

Ramsey reported in the first incident that his father attempted to set fire to the home after spraying gasoline on multiple boxes located within the garages and that his father had pipe bombs.

During the second incident, Ramsey reported that his father had large quantities of fertilizer which he was using to make bombs.

After an investigation, the fire investigators determined that Ramsey falsely accused his father, and he was arrested.

