Louisiana man admits to calling in bomb threat at Carolina Forest High School, warrant says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Louisiana man called the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Carolina Forest High School “several times” over two days in April, threatening violence to students, an arrest warrant shows.

Trenton Alexander Brown, 19, of Baton Rouge, faces one count of threatening the use of a destructive device –a felony that could land him in prison for up to 15 years. Brown was extradited on Sunday night and remains in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Authorities were able to trace the phone calls back to Brown, who reportedly told Baton Rouge police he was responsible for the act.

Officials have also charged two local juveniles in connection with the incidents.

15th Circuit Court Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said late last month that his office will aggressively prosecute anybody involved with the school scares.

““There’s going to be a few kids that are going to pay a very tough price for this, “Richardson said. “Once you’ve spent that kind of money (responding to calls) and scared that many people, there’s going to be a tough price to be paid for it. When I say that, I’m talking about prison time.”

