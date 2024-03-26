Louisiana man accused of Greyhound bus murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A Louisiana man is behind bars after allegedly killing a Georgia passenger on a Greyhound bus Sunday night.

According to Gautier police, the bus was traveling through Jackson County Mississippi when 26-year-old Rashad Price from Slidell, Louisiana, and 25-year-old Jay Jackson from Decatur, Georgia, got into an argument. Price then allegedly pulled out a gun and killed Jackson.

ONLY ON NEWS 5: ‘She was my baby girl’ Mom of Foley hit and run victim speaks out

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the homicide. Detective Bailey Martin, says the shooting occurred on I-10 in between the Gautier/Ocean Springs Exit and the Gautier Exit around 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

Price then demanded the bus driver to stop the bus on I-10 just before the Gautier exit so he could get off of the bus. The bus driver then drove to the FastMart gas station off of Gautier Vancleave Rd. and Martin Bluff Rd. where she called 911.

Employees at the gas station shared photos with News 5, you can see the other bus passengers standing in the parking lot with their luggage, while the body of Jackson remained on the Greyhound bus.

Crestview man arrested on multiple charges after leading deputies on chase

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department spotted Price running across the interstate around 3:00 a.m. Monday and arrested him. He remains at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center and is charged with murder and no bond.

News 5 reached out to the Greyhound bus company to see how a gun was able to get onto the bus, but we have not received a response.

No other passengers were harmed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.