Louisiana man accused of DWI on the water in Assumption Parish arrested

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrested a Belle Rose man accused of driving or operating a boat while impaired on Saturday, June 8 in Assumption Parish.

Milton Metrejean, 54, was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail for DWI on the water.

According to LDWF, agents were on watch in the Belle River when they noticed Metrejean was operating a boat. The agency said agents made contact with Metrejean and noticed he was impaired while operating the boat.

A first-offense DWI comes with a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, according to LDWF.

Baton Rouge police arrest man accused of deadly shooting

Agent Joel Rubio and Agent Patrick Stansbury participated in the case.

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.