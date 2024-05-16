Louisiana Legislature sends transgender bathroom ban to governor for signature

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Legislature passed a bill that requires people to only use restrooms, changing facilities or other places designated for use by gender with an expectation of privacy based on the sex they were at birth.

The bill, named the Women’s Safety and Protection Act, says in the text that it’s meant to protect women from “sexual assault, 10 harassment, and violence” committed by “biological men” in juvenile detention centers, jails, prisons, dorms, restrooms and domestic violence shelters.

House Bill 608 passed the Louisiana Senate on Thursday, May 16, 29-10. It passed the House in April 80-17. It now goes to Gov. Jeff Landry for his signature.

