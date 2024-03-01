Louisiana lawmakers promise crackdown on carjacking offenders after brutal crimes

Louisiana's Legislature is cracking down on carjacking criminals in an effort to deter the brutal encounters that have left some victims dead or maimed.

Lawmakers overwhelmingly passed House Bill 7 by Republican Metairie Rep. Laurie Schlegel that will more than double the prison penalties for those convicted of carjacking.

Schlegel's legislation was one of a series of bills passed by the Legislature during a Special Session to address crime that ended Thursday.

"I'm definitely happy it passed with such bipartisan support," Schlegel said in an interview with USA Today Network.

She said the random, often violent nature of the crime escalated the need for stiffer penalties.

"It's so traumatic and violent," Schlegel said.

The bill was prompted by a series of horrific, high-profile carjackings in New Orleans and other cities.

Schlegel's bill will increase minimum sentences from two years to five in carjackings where victims weren't seriously injured and from 10 years to 20 in carjackings where victims suffered severe bodily injuries.

It was one of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry's priorities for the Special Session.

Landry addressed tragic carjackings in his speech to open the session, including the 2022 New Orleans carjacking in which victim Linda Frickey, 73, was dragged hundreds of yards by her three teenage attackers in the SUV and died from her injuries.

"People no longer feel safe going to their cars," Schlegel said while presenting her bill. "I don't think you can turn on the news and not hear about carjackings."

Fricke's sister was among those recognized by Landry Monday and the Fricke family attorney attended Tuesday's committee hearing in support of the bill.

Schlegel said her bill is designed to give criminals pause before committing a carjacking.

"My intent is to deter the criminals," Schlegel said.

But Sarah Whittington of the Louisiana Justice and Accountability Center dismissed the claim that stiffer penalties will deter criminals during a hearing on the bill.

"It does nothing to make us safer," Whittington said. "I believe raising this minimum will not have a deterrent effect."

Schlegel countered that the violent and traumatic nature of carjacking crimes warrant increased penalties.

"The propensity and risk for bodily injury is just so high," she said.

