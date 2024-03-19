Louisiana lawmakers move to protect combustible engine vehicles from future restrictions

Like most of the state's drivers, Louisiana lawmakers are clinging to their gas-powered vehicles by proposing legislation prohibiting consumer limits on buying or selling cars and trucks with combustible engines and capping the number of EVs in the state's public fleet.

Republican Lake Charles Rep. Phillip Tarver's House Bill 341 would prohibit any law restricting the purchase of combustible-powered vehicles, while Rosepine Rep. Chuck Owen's House Bill 201 would cap electrical vehicles in the state fleet at 3%.

Tarver's bill advanced favorably from the House Transportation Committee Monday, while Owen deferred a vote on his legislation to explore combining it with Tarver's legislation.

"This preserves the right of citizens to choose the method of transportation they prefer," Tarver said while presenting his bill.

Others who testified in favor of the bill cited states where future restrictions are in place like California, where all new vehicles must be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2034.

Owen said his bill is designed to protect public safety during emergencies and evacuations where an EV charging grid is unavailable.

"It's a move for public safety," Owen said. "We would have a problem if we had a mass evacuation."

The state owns 11,800 vehicles of which Owen said less than 3% are electric.

Louisiana drivers have been slow to embrace the electric vehicle transition with just 13 registered EVs per 10,000 people, among the fourth fewest in the country, according to a MarketWatch report. That compares to 232 EVs per 10,000 people in California, the top EV state.

But even with Louisiana's reluctant transition to EVs, the slowly growing electric vehicle fleet will create a $563 million reduction in state gas tax revenue over the next decade, leaving a growing gap in the state's ability to meet its infrastructure needs, according to a 2022 report from the legislative auditor.

The report from Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack said the combination of more EVs, hybrids and more fuel-efficient gas vehicles as well as a state gas tax that hasn't increased in three decades means "the Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) is not sufficient to meet Louisiana’s (now $18.7 billion) in infrastructure needs."

Republican Baton Rouge Rep. Barbara Frieberg's 2022 law that began assessing the state's first tax on EVs and hybrids in 2023 will help lessen the gap, but the auditor said Louisiana will still fall $322.9 million short through those vehicles and more gasoline-efficient cars and trucks over the next decade.

Louisiana now charges an annual fee of $110 for EV owners and $60 for hybrid owners.

The average driver of gasoline-powered engines in Louisiana pays $148 per year in state gas taxes, though that varies by the make, model and number of miles someone drives.

