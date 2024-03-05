Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry signs bills from special session on crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. Jeff Landry signed crime bills that passed during the special crime-focused legislative session at the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, March 5.

The governor thanked “the speaker and the senate president and these legislators who have shown the people of Louisiana that they came here to do their bidding.”

He spoke about the victims and their families. “I want you to know that this would not be possible without you.”

Gov. Landry also talked about law enforcement. “We appreciate them standing on that thin blue line protecting us from those who want to wreck havoc in our communities.”

He said, “today we sign those bills to start to make Louisiana safe.”

One of the bills that passed during the session was House Bill 10 which would reduce the amount of time that can be taken off of someone’s sentence due to good behavior.

Another bill that passed was House Bill 6. This bill would add nitrogen hypoxia and the electric chair to the list of ways that the state could execute death row inmates.

Senate Bill 3 was passed, meaning that 17-year-olds would be treated as adults in the criminal justice system.

Senate Bill 1 was also passed which would allow a person to conceal carry a firearm without the need for a permit or training.

Another bill that was passed would lower the amount of time that an inmate’s sentence can be reduced because of good behavior.

