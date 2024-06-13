Louisiana federal judge blocks LGBTQ protections in Title IX rules

A Louisiana federal judge has blocked new U.S. Department of Education Title IX rules that include specific protections for LGBTQ students.

U.S. Western District Judge Terry Doughty issued a temporary injunction Thursday in favor of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit led by Republican Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and joined by attorneys general in Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.

Doughty's ruling is limited to those four states, but there are at least six other active federal lawsuits seeking to overturn the new Biden administration Title IX rules.

The Department of Education rules issued in April clarify that Title IX forbids discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Doughty, who was nominated to the court by former President Donald Trump, based his ruling on the following: the agency exceeded its authority; violation of free speech; violation of free exercise of religion; violation of the spending clause; and that the action is arbirary and capricious under the Administrative Procedures Act.

Opponents of the new federal Title IX rules believe they could supplant state laws like transgender bathroom bans and other policies increasingly being enacted in Republican-led states like Louisiana, where Republican Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bathroom ban into law this month.

Murrill previously said the new Title IX rules are attempting to "remake American societal norms" in bathrooms and lockerrooms.

Students and advocates call on the Biden administration to release a final Title IX rule in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2023.

She said the new rules also transform traditional Title IX protections for "biological women" to compete in sports. "It destroys decades of advancements for women and girls," Murrill said when she filed the lawsuit in April, calling the rules "an affront to the dignity of families, and it's not legal."

Landry said the rules show the Biden administration "has lost its moral compass."

"We're not going to pretend there is some other kind of sexual category other than the two the great almighty has set forth," Landry said.

Louisiana Education Superintendent Cade Brumley supports the lawsuit and had previously sent a letter to state school systems advising leaders to ignore the new Title IX rules.

"This is a line-in-the-sand issue," Brumley said when Murrill filed the lawsuit. "This is a bridge too far."

But LGBTQ advocates have called the lawsuit an "assault" on children.

“We should all be enraged by the relentless assault on LGBTQ+ children orchestrated by Louisiana Republicans.," said SarahJane Guidry, executive director of Forum for Equality. "Gov. Landry, Attorney General Murrill and Superintendent Brumley have a callous disregard for the well-being and dignity of these vulnerable young individuals.

"They must be reminded that these are not just policies they're attacking; they're attacking human beings – our children – who deserve love, respect, and acceptance. It's time for us to act on the harm they're causing and recognize the humanity they've carelessly neglected."

Doughty has a history of issuing high-profile rulings against the Biden administration, some of which have advanced to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court is considering a case now in which Doughty ruled that the Biden administration unconstitutionally suppressed free speech by colluding with social media platforms during the COVID pandemic.

He previously overturned two COVID vaccine mandates for federal healthcare and Head Start workers and a ban on oil and gas drilling.

More: Louisiana case acusing Biden of illegal social media censorship takes Supreme Court stage

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana federal judge blocks LGBTQ protections in Title IX rules