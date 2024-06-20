Is Louisiana’s favorite new car or truck dangerous? Data shows crash likeliness

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New data shows which favorite cars are the most and least dangerous.

A ranking was made using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to identify which car models reported the highest likelihood of deadly injuries from a crash in the last year. Findings were compared with new car sales.

In Louisiana, the state’s favorite car was identified in the report as the Ford F-150. The truck has a crash fatality rate of 0.99%. That’s 27% above the national average, according to data.

Overall, Louisiana ranked No. 21 in the most-to least-dangerous favorite cars ranking.

Nationwide, the five most dangerous models were identified as the Chevrolet Impala, Ford Escape, GMC Sierra 1500, Honda Accord and Chevrolet Tahoe.

These cars and trucks are thieves’ biggest targets in Louisiana, national data shows

Here are the top 10 states with the deadliest taste in cars, according to data.

Arkansas: GMC Sierra 1500 with 1.44% crash death risk South Carolina: Toyota RAV4 with 1.07% crash death risk Florida: Toyota RAV4 with 1.07% crash death risk Massachusetts: Toyota RAV4 with 1.07% crash death risk West Virginia: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 1.06% crash death risk Missouri: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 1.06% crash death risk Indiana: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 1.06% crash death risk Delaware: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with 1.06% crash death risk Oregon: Toyota Tacoma with 1.01% crash death risk New Hampshire: Toyota Tacoma with 1.01% crash death risk

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.