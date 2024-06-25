Louisiana re-establishes black bear hunting season

The Louisiana State Legislature has passed House Bill 684 by Representative Neil Riser, to advance LDWF’s ability to fund the management, conservation, restoration, and enhancement of the Louisiana black bear. On Tuesday June 18, the bill was officially signed by Governor Jeff Landry. House Bill 684 will do the following:

Expand the use of funds in the Louisiana black bear account of the Conservation Fund to include management, conservation, restoration, and enhancement of the black bear species, in addition to its habitat.

Establishes a $25 bear hunting license, which will be required in addition to a basic hunting license and a bear harvest permit to hunt and take black bears.

Allow the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to hold a lottery for bear harvest permits and establishes a $50 fee per application.

Allow the Secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to auction a single bear harvest permit to the highest bidder.

Allows the baiting of bears only by properly licensed and permitted hunters.

“I would like to thank Governor Jeff Landry and the members of Louisiana’s legislature, especially Representative Neil Riser, for supporting black bear management in Louisiana,” said Secretary Madison D. Sheahan. “Louisiana has a long list of conservation success stories that are supported by our hunters and landowners. This will be another example of one of those success stories.”“The success of the black bear recovery effort is a historic event that we can all be proud of. This was made possible by the hard work and determination of our landowners, outdoor enthusiasts, our government and non-government partners, and both past and present LDWF employees. Thank you so much to everyone who was part of this effort, you have done something that will shape the Louisiana outdoor culture for generations to come,” LDWF Large Carnivore Program Manager John Hanks said.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana re-establishes black bear hunting season