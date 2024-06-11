Louisiana DOTD says Nicholson Drive will be ready by football season; set to bring upgrades

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Transportation and Development sends out an updated message about the Nicholson Drive construction project that has been in the works for almost a year.

“Last July is when we started the milling, and after we’ve milled it, we realized that we were going to have to do additional drainage,” said Rodney Mallet, Communications Director for the Louisiana DOTD.

People find themselves driving in one lane, sitting in traffic, or not being able to turn due to the construction in progress. Mallet said people who live in the area can expect those days to be over soon.

“If the weather cooperates and we can get through an easy hurricane season, then it will be ready to roll before football season,” he said.

Louisiana Survey: Residents feel better about the economy but have strong views on crime

Mallet said the project is overdue for Nicholson Drive and will bring much-needed improvements from a multi-use path for walkers and bikers and an upgraded drainage system.

“Nicholson Drive was in bad shape,” said Mallet. “It flooded on Nicholson Drive quite a bit, mainly because it was an old drainage system on an old road and in a flat part of town.”

As the project continues to be a working masterpiece, some fear that pedestrians are in danger while work takes on. When referring to a pedestrian accident that happened last month, Mallet sends out a message for those walking to be cautious when walking on Nicholson Drive.

“Pedestrians anywhere, when you’re going to try to cross a major street, you need to be extra cautious. The best time to cross is at a signal or any kind of other traffic stop,” Mallet said. “Make sure that you’re aware of your surroundings.”

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.