Louisiana DOTD announces I-12 overnight closure date for College Flyover Project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the I-12 East overnight closure will take place on Monday, May 20 after it was rescheduled due to equipment issues.

The College Flyover Project will add an extra lane dedicated to the College Drive exit or continue west on the interstate towards downtown starting next week.

Construction will start at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 20, and finish by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

LADOTD officials said the goal is to make that area safer during peak hours.

“The reason for this project is to minimize the amount of weaving action we have, especially during the peak hours, with people trying to either get off at College Drive or to continue west,” said Louisiana DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett.

LADOTD officials said to call 511 or download the 511 app if there are any traffic-related issues.

