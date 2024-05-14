Louisiana Department of Health issues order against Killian to restore water supply

KILLIAN, La. (BRPROUD) — State officials have placed the town of Killian under an administrative order to resolve the water issue.

According to the administrative order, an investigation was performed of the Killian Water System on April 26 and May 1. The report shows the town of Killian violated the Louisiana State Sanitary Code.

The town of Killian failed to properly disinfect the water well and supply potable water. The water supply of Killian has 333 service connections and affects about 999 residents, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

In the order, LDH instructs Killian officials to send the well driller inspection report to the Office of Public Health by May 15.

By May 17, the town of Killian is ordered to return the well to its original operating conditions, which includes replacing temporary pumps and water hoses, installing a watertight sanitary well seal and reconnecting water well piping.

If Killian officials fail to comply with the order, the town will face a $333 fine daily until the public water supply is up to code.

“Ensuring the Town of Killian has safe, clean drinking water is a top priority for the Louisiana Department of Health, as is lifting the boil water advisory in a timely fashion,” said LDH Interim State Health Officer, Pete Croughan, MD. “This administrative order provides the Town of Killian with a concrete plan to return the system to the state it was in before the boil water advisory was issued on April 23. LDH will continue to work with Town officials to perform bacteriological sampling to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent contamination of drinking water.”

The town has 20 days to appeal the administrative order.

