Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, Ascension Parish officials plan to solve red dirt problem

BURNSIDE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish government officials and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality are working with facility owner LAlumina LLC to solve the red dirt issue affecting residents.

Dry red dirt has been blowing onto nearby homes, causing a disturbance and property discoloration, officials said Wednesday. Community concerns led to a meeting with LDEQ Secretary Aurelia Giacometto and Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment to discuss potential solutions.

“As the leading authority on the health of Louisiana’s environment, LDEQ recognizes that this longstanding issue will require cooperation amongst all parties to be resolved expeditiously to alleviate the impact on the community’s residents and environment,” said Giacometto.

New country music festival to take over the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales

An official press release said Giacometto visited the area to assess the situation and approved using a surveillance drone to survey the project site. An assessment will let officials know the extent of the issue, give cost estimates and help determine the next steps.

“Mitigating this issue requires a well-thought-out plan and approach,” Cointment said. “We appreciate the swift response and collaborative efforts from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. Addressing this issue promptly is crucial for the well-being of our community, and we look forward to working together toward a resolution.”

Officials said residents can expect to get updates on project progress.

“I think what our residents need to know is we’re going to go and try to solve the issues and the problem spots first where the actual dust is coming from,” Cointment said in a press conference. “So the design and the implementation will be to help reduce that troubled spot on these mud lakes which is the drying off of of the red dirt and then that that allows it to to to get airborne.”

Cointment said the project could cost millions and the parish government will use some of its manpower to help save money due to limited funds.

“When I say limited funds, it’s millions of dollars, but this is going to cost millions of dollars so we’re able to use parish resources and also implement it into the projects we have going on with our regional detention projects and some of our other drainage projects where we can supply the dirt and so that’s our component of it,” Cointment said. “I think that’s going to save a ton of money and to ensure that we stay on budget with the process, so that’s parish government.”

Cointment said they then have to work with the company they have to make sure that they’re on board with what they’re doing.

“Then DEQ is providing the oversight some of the expertise and the overall checks and balances to make sure this is successful,” Cointment said.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.