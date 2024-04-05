What Louisiana college ranked top 10 in the nation for being a military friendly school?

Bossier Parish Community College was recognized Thursday as a Top 10 Military Friendly School and Top 10 Military Friendly Spouse School for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This distinction places BPCC in the top 10 category for all community colleges nationwide, according to a news release. This year marks the 14th consecutive year that BPCC has received this prestigious Military Friendly designation.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school, the release said.

“I am immensely proud that BPCC has been designated as a Top 10 Military Friendly institution and that this recognition extends to all three of our campus locations," Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman Jr. said. "We stand as a beacon of opportunity for veterans and active-duty personnel, providing them with not just an education, but a caring community dedicated to their success.”

The Veterans Resource Center at Bossier Parish Community College opened in 2018 and was created in partnership with Louisiana Tech University to provide military and veteran students a central, one-stop location for obtaining essential military support services on the state and federal level.

Housed on the Bossier campus, the Veterans Resource Center serves all military affiliated students, including active duty, veterans, Reservists, National Guard, military spouses and dependent children.

“We are so proud to serve our military community by offering them opportunities to earn credentials that will carry them beyond their military careers,” said Susan Stakes, BPCC’s Veterans Resource Center Director. “The center is an inviting space for them to stay plugged into all things military on campus by way of benefits, resources, and comradery.”

