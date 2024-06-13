Louisiana Board of Education and Secondary Education approves new accountability system

VERMILION PARISH, La (KLFY)– New standards are being set for educators in Louisiana. The Louisiana Board of Education and Secondary Education has approved a new accountability system for schools and districts across the state.

The new accountability system was approved by the Louisiana Board of Education and Secondary Education Tuesday in Baton Rouge. Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler said the new system will change from the current 150-point scale to a 100-point scale. Byler said because of this change, some schools will see a change in the way they are graded.

“It’s going to be frustrating for some schools that have been ‘A’ schools,” Byler said. “We’re taking the same test, we have the same curriculum, we’re doing the same processes, but in two years from now, you’re going to tell me we’re a ‘C’ school. That’s a little demoralizing sometimes.”

On the board’s website, bulletin points for the new system are based on a new 100-point grading scale, raising the bar for student outcome, and emphasizing career education, college preparation, and military service readiness. Byler said with this new system, there is a shift in the formula where graduation rate and testing is used.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

“In the past formula, 75% was graduation rate,” Byler said. “The big shift is now 75 % of the high school score is on the six test.”

In addition to adjusting to the way schools are graded, Byler said other standards include tech and education students finding an internship to complete graduation requirements. Byler said the new expectations did raise the bar, and this change will cause schools to make adjustments.

“This is the new system,” Byler said. “That’s what the BESE board felt was where we were going, and so as school systems, we just make adjustments.”

The new accountability system will go into effect for the 2025-26 school year.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.