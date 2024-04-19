Louisiana Air Force base closes dining facility amid rodent infestation

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Barksdale Air Force Base announced the sudden closure of its Red River Dining Facility when a rodent infestation was discovered. Photos of the infestation at the Louisiana base have since spread on social media.

According to an email from the Barksdale Public Affairs Office to base personnel, the dining facility, or DFAC, began undergoing “unanticipated but required maintenance actions that must be addressed immediately” on April 9.

Videos of rodents running through the kitchen and photos of mice caught in traps appeared on the Facebook page Air Force amn/nco/snco on April 10. Since then, posts about the infestation have been viewed 250,000 times.

A spokesman for Barksdale AFB confirmed the dining facility closed to address the problem in a statement Wednesday.

“The temporary closure of the Red River Dining Facility on April 12, 2024, is part of our ongoing efforts to address a pest control issue, exacerbated by the recent heavy rains forcing pests to seek drier locations. Our leadership team is continuously engaged with frequent Public Health assessments to ensure the safety and sanitation of all food service facilities. Based on the recommendations of Public Health and the need for Civil Engineers to take more invasive measures, and out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to temporarily close the Barksdale DFAC.”

Warning: Graphic images below may be disturbing for some people

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

Rodents at the Red River Dining Facility on Barksdale Air Force Base

For single airmen living in the dorms, the dining facility is a popular food option since it provides them with a nearby location to eat that doesn’t require transportation. Instead of receiving a benefit allowance and paying to eat elsewhere, they can use a meal card to use the facility.

With the facility closed, all airmen who have meal deductions from their pay will be refunded, assured Chief of Public Affairs Capt. Rininger.

Reactions to the news online ranged from disgust and outrage to humor. Some expressed understanding due to the recent flooding, or relief that civil engineers were setting out traps, while others shared stories of other bases where they experienced similar issues.

Capt. Rininger said that Civil Engineering, Entomology, Public Health, and the Force Support squadron are working together on the ongoing mitigation efforts. She added that the DFAC will not reopen until a joint inspection by their teams deems it safe to do so.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.