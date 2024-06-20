"Louisiana is 49th in education": Fox News panelist hits Louisiana requiring public schools to display Ten Commandments.

Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall on Thursday slammed Louisiana requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

“As the mom of two teens, as the product of public school myself, I'm more about the solutions to the problems. And I think it's great that private donors care so much about children in Louisiana. But if they did — Louisiana is 49th in education. We have 50 states. They are one from being the bottom in education,” Marshall said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” in the afternoon. “Two: One of the highest teen pregnancy rates. Three: School lunch programs. Are we feeding the children?”

Marshall said she believed that Jesus would have cared more about policies to address the struggles Louisiana children are facing rather than displaying the Ten Commandments, and joked that she had “already violated” a commandment.

“As a former Christian, one of the things that I would like to see, the Jesus that I know in the Bible — and I'm not a spokesperson — but I think he would care more if we really cared about the children,” Marshall continued. “And I looked at the Ten Commandments again this morning and I have already violated one of them, coveting these ladies' shoes.

“Not exactly the same covet, but I appreciate the humor,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner replied.