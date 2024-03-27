Louise Carroll: Memories of my grandmother

I have many memories of my grandmother Dillie Catherine Best, who lived in Wentlings Corners in Clarion County.

I have only met two people who know where it is and one is our county commissioner Dan Vogler. The other is a woman I interviewed many years ago.

I often stayed with my grandmother in the summer and I will share some of Granny's wisdom.

I have to set the stage for this one. Her house was cluttered chaos with a lot of my cousins living there, too, and Granny busy with all of us, her chickens and cow. How cluttered was it? Very.

When we were getting ready to go to church on Sunday or to the big city of Knox on Saturday night, it was a chaotic process. Where's my comb? Where’s my best dress? Where's the shoe laces?

Granny had one thing to say about whatever we were looking for, “We have bushels of hair ribbons, just look for them."

In my very young mind I believed somewhere there were bushels of anything we needed just waiting to be found. The philosophy of bushels ensured us that we were not poor and/or disorganized. We had plenty of everything, we just needed to find the mother lode of bushels.

Granny was a great storyteller. Her stories about snakes taught me which of the slithery snakes to be afraid of and which would not hurt me.

On the porch that wrapped around three sides of the farm house, Granny would show us a distance of about 20 feet and tell us that the big diamondback rattlers were ones to be feared. Of course, I learned they were nowhere that big, but knowing that a monster-sized snake was out there allowed me to be very comfortable with puny garden snakes and black snakes.

Granny did warn us of some the really scary snakes to watch out for, including the hoop snake that would put its tail in its mouth forming a hoop and roll along at an amazing speed. We also had to watch out for whip snakes because if you fell into a nest they would whip you to death.

Believing such extraordinary snakes were out there, we never feared the harmless varieties; we had enough to worry about.

Granny had a cow, and one of her sons would stake it out each morning before he went to work. It had to be staked because the fence was broken in a few places. Granny felt she had to have a cow because if you didn't you were "no account." I’m not exactly sure what that meant, but I think it meant shiftless and lazy. She made sure we were not "no account.”They always told her to leave the cow alone. They would be home by supper time and take care of it. They warned her every day and she never listened. Sometime in the afternoon, she would move the stake to a fresh place. Even as kids, we knew what would happen and we wanted to be part of it.

The cow knew it was Granny and when she pulled the stake the cow began to hurry away with Granny hanging on the rope and us kids making it worse by hollering laughing. It ended without injury to Granny or the cow.

Granny had little patience with tears and would say, "The more you cry the less you'll pee." With no sympathy, we usually dried the tears and soldiered on.

All these memories of my grandmother makes me wonder what my grandchildren will remember about me. I am really trying to be a positive, loving influence but I don't know what they think.

A couple years ago when I was at my granddaughter Brittany's wedding in Florida, I'm afraid I left them with an unusual memory. Some of the wedding venue was outside and there were walks and grass to get to the other buildings. I needed some help to navigate at night so my daughter-in-law Linda guided me to the restroom and opened the door for me.

When I came out, my great grandchildren Hailey, Zelda, Gabe and Evie, ages four to 12, were all standing there giggling and pointing. It took me a minute to see what they found so funny. I had just come out of the men's room. Really not a problem as it was a onesie, but they were surprised and amused that an adult went to the wrong restroom.

I hope they forget it and remember other times when maybe I did something more dignified or said something wise, but who knows?

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Louise Carroll: Memories of my grandmother