Louise Carroll: Celebrating Dyngus Day

I like celebrating, and I just found a new holiday for food and fun: Dyngus Day.

If you have Polish roots, you probably already know about it. Why didn't you tell me sooner?

I thought of it when Sister Joanne Kokosinski sent me a Happy Polish New Year and a paczki picture. Looking at those luscious stuffed donuts without a hole made my mouth water.

Many will remember Sister Joanne when she was principal of the Holy Redeemer Elementary School. We keep in touch by email and all of her emails have these two quotes: "Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid." And this quote by her: "I run slower than a herd of turtles stampeding through peanut butter, but I run." Many of us can identify with that gem.

I know Sister Joanne will be celebrating Dyngus Day, which is on the Monday after Easter Sunday. This year, it’s April 1.

Dyngus translates loosely to worthy and it’s a day to enjoy the traditional Polish foods such as pierogis, kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, haluski and paczki.

The best part of many holidays is sharing food with friends and family. That's probably why holidays were invented in the first place, so everyone would get together talk, laugh and eat.

It’s a day that not only celebrates Polish culture, but many consider it a Polish St. Patrick's Day.

The traditions of Dyngus Day go all the way back to 966 A.D. with the baptism of Prince Mieszko I and the celebrations following the first Polish monarch being baptized into Christianity.

Now, that is a long history of celebrating. It has stood the test of time.

Of course it’s celebrated in Poland. Here, it’s a holiday to celebrate Polish-American culture, heritage and traditions.

A common Dyngus Day tradition is for boys to douse girls with buckets of water, squirt guns and wet towels. I think it’s okay to enjoy the food but forget that throwing water tradition. A number of American communities hold Dyngus Day parades and festivals, but the biggest seems to be in Buffalo, New York.

Anyone going? If so, let me know.

Their website says, "The Dyngus Day Buffalo festival and parade will once again herald in the light of springtime as we bid farewell to the darkness of winter. As we celebrate the reawakening of the world we welcome the new season in a way that only Buffalonians can. With the splashing of water and the spanking of pussy willow branches and a proud procession through historic Polonia."

Of course the food is a huge part of a Dyngus Day festival and that alone is a good reason to shuffle off to Buffalo.

There will also be Polish beer and lots of polka dancing.

The Dyngus Day Buffalo festival features some of the biggest names in polka and authentic Polish folk music, performers like18 time Grammy award winner Jimmy Sturr with special guests from the International Polka Association Hall of Fame members Johnny Karas and Al Piatkowski, Chris Caffery of Trans Siberian Orchestra, along with dozens of other bands, entertainers and folk dance troupes.

​Cleveland also celebrates Dyngus Day with a parade and also crowns Miss Dyngus.

If your heritage is Polish, I am speaking your language here. But regardless of your heritage, Dyngus Day is a great day to add to your list of holidays. I'm looking forward to it.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Louise Carroll: Celebrating Dyngus Day