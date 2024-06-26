Loudoun County school board approves cell phone policy, joining nearby districts

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — School districts across Northern Virginia are trying to address a problem that some say has only been getting worse: cell phones in schools.

As more students seem reliant on their devices, new policies are being proposed and passed to ban phones in the classroom.

The latest rules come in Loudoun County, where on Tuesday night, the school board voted to approve a new device policy requiring middle and high school students to put phones in lockers or other classroom storage areas, not in their backpacks or pockets.

“It’s a huge issue, not only in the classroom when they’re always on their phones, but even in the halls they’re running into each other,” Broad Run High School teacher, Cam Miller, said.

The policy in Loudoun County comes after hundreds of students, parents and staff commented on the proposal.

Elsewhere in Northern Virginia, other districts including Fairfax County, Alexandria, and Prince William County have implemented policies that required students to silence and put away cell phones.

Meanwhile, Fredericksburg City Public Schools is preparing to launch an August 2024 policy that will bar Pre-K-5th grade students from having phones at schools, and require students in grades 6-12 to lock their phones in specially designed magnetized phone pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the day.

But back in Loudoun, reactions were mixed.

“If some people need it, [the policy should] be selective,” Lailah Miran, who just graduated from John Champe High School, said.

Another recent graduate, Samantha Luevanos, said she understands the teachers’ side of it being a distraction, but added that it was important “to have your phone on you in case of a real emergency instead of relying on someone else.”

Shiva Hota, a parent of a recent Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) graduate, said he supports the policy.

“At least during the class they keep it silenced and then use it after that,” Hota said. “It’s a good idea. To me, it’s a plus.”

Miller explained to DC News Now that students are “sneaky” about using their phones in class and implementing the policy and enforcing it will be the next challenge.

LCPS board members reiterated the policy could be updated as the school year begins, and more feedback is shared.

