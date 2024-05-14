Loudoun County offering financial help to people struggling to pay rent, facing eviction

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun county is offering financial help to people facing eviction or struggling to pay rent.

The county is offering two new programs in partnership with the non-profit “Loudoun Cares” starting Wednesday at noon.

Anyone who applies needs to live in Loudoun County to be eligible for the rental assistance.

The applicant’s rent payments must cost more than 30% of the household’s income. You also need to have a household income that is 80% or less than the area’s median income.

Applicants must have also been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 to be eligible. That includes people who lost wages or had difficulty accessing services during the pandemic, among other things.

The county requires that anyone who applies submits an online pre-screening to determine if they are eligible for the rental assistance.

You can learn more about the program here.

