Loudonville schools take first spot in Ohio for FAFSA completion

LOUDONVILLE – The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District is the No. 1 district in Ohio for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form completion.

According to the latest statistics from the Ohio FAFSA Completion Dashboard, Loudonville-Perrysville leads the state in FAFSA completion rates at 100%, showcasing a commitment to supporting students in pursuit of higher education goals.

Dave Lance, Loudonville High School (LHS) guidance counselor, has been a key force behind the accomplishment.

By investing significant time working with parents to navigate the FAFSA process, Lance has ensured students have access to crucial financial aid opportunities, according to a news release, which notes his dedication and expertise have been pivotal in achieving this top-ranking status.

David Lance

"This outstanding accomplishment reflects the hard work and commitment of our guidance staff,” said Superintendent Jennifer Allerding in the release. “We aim to do whatever we can to support our students and their career goals, and completing the FAFSA and understanding their options for the cost of post-secondary education is critical. Dave and our guidance team are working hard to make these things happen, and we are grateful for their efforts."

The achievement aligns with the FAFSA 21 initiative, which was launched in 2021 and is aimed at improving FAFSA completion rates across Ohio. The initiative, backed by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio Department of Education, invested $2.85 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funding to support FAFSA completion projects.

FAFSA completion is crucial in enabling students to qualify for Federal Pell Grants, state grants and scholarships. High school seniors who complete the FAFSA are 84% more likely to enroll in post-secondary education, emphasizing the importance of this achievement for the Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Loudonville ranked first in Ohio for FAFSA completion