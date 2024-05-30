Loudonville celebrates pickleball complex opening

LOUDONVILLE ― A group of community members who are part of the growing popularity of pickleball recently marked the official grand opening of the Loudonville Pickleball Complex.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony May 18 celebrate the new courts located on state Route 39 at the eastern end of the village on the grounds outside the swimming pool.

Loudonville celebrated the grand opening of the new pickleball facility at the east end of the village on Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Darla Stitzlein (with the scissors) got to do the honors of cutting the ribbon.

"We had a beautiful day and 100 people were there to celebrate the five new courts," said Darla Stitzlein, a member of the Loudonville Pickleball Organization that coordinated efforts to raise the $169,065 needed to complete the project.

More: The surprising popularity of pickleball. Here's where you can get in on the craze

The new pickleball courts in Loudonville are getting a lot of play,

"We raised the funds through a fundraising appeal letter, successful grants from foundations and service organizations, and various types of fundraisers such a stromboli sale, t-shirt sale and basket raffle," Stitzlein said.

Around 100 people showed up to play pickleball and celebrate the official opening of the new courts in Loudonville on Saturday, May 18.

Access to the courts is free.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Loudonville Pickleball Complex celebrates official grand opening