Loudonville celebrates pickleball complex opening
LOUDONVILLE ― A group of community members who are part of the growing popularity of pickleball recently marked the official grand opening of the Loudonville Pickleball Complex.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony May 18 celebrate the new courts located on state Route 39 at the eastern end of the village on the grounds outside the swimming pool.
"We had a beautiful day and 100 people were there to celebrate the five new courts," said Darla Stitzlein, a member of the Loudonville Pickleball Organization that coordinated efforts to raise the $169,065 needed to complete the project.
"We raised the funds through a fundraising appeal letter, successful grants from foundations and service organizations, and various types of fundraisers such a stromboli sale, t-shirt sale and basket raffle," Stitzlein said.
Access to the courts is free.
