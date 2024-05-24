Loudon man indicted for murder of half-brother who was shot in the neck

May 24—A Merrimack County grand jury has indicted a Loudon man for first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of his half-brother in Concord last January.

Jesse James Sullivan, 32, was also indicted on an alternative count of second-degree murder for "recklessly" causing the death of 19-year-old Zackary Sullivan on Jan. 16, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

Sullivan is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, being a convicted felon and armed career criminal in possession of a firearm, and reckless conduct. The latter charge is for allegedly shooting into an occupied home on Airport Road on the night of the murder, officials said.

First responders were called to the area of Manchester Street and Garvins Falls Road that evening for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim, Zackary Sullivan, died later that night, and an autopsy ruled the manner of death a homicide.

According to published reports, the older Sullivan has a criminal history that includes theft, assault, drug possession and carrying illegal firearms, and is a member of a White supremacist organization.