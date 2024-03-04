Lottery winner: $480,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Vacaville

(FOX40.COM) — Two winning Powerball tickets were sold in California on Saturday night, each worth $484,265, according to the state’s lottery website.

The 5/5 ticket, which means the winner matched the first five numbers of the Powerball, was sold at a Safeway on 2090 Harbison Drive in Vacaville.

Another 5/5 ticket was sold at a liquor store in Southern California’s Inglewood.

The winning numbers were 3-18-27-36-53 and the Powerball number was 12.

According to the California Lottery, the odds of correctly matching five numbers on a Powerball ticket is 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are 1 in nearly 300 million.

