Lottery ticket worth $3 million purchased in Vinton Va.

VINTON, Va. (WAVY) — What a difference a day makes, a Vinton Virginia resident won $3 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning $3 million ticket matched the first five numbers in Mega Millions drawing. Normally, that wins $1 million, but the player spent an extra dollar for the Megaplier which tripled the player’s winnings.

Lottery officials said the ticket was purchased online through the app or the website.

There were also three $10,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Meridian Deli, 1201 Braddock Place, Alexandria

Loehmann Plaza Exxon, 7269 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

Route 1 BP, 2307 Emancipation Highway, Fredericksburg

A total of 72,413 Mega Millions tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in the Friday’s drawing. However, Since no ticket matched all six winning numbers, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.1 billion.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.