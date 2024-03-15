Lottery player won $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot in CA. Now officials identify them

A lucky Powerball player in California scored the $1.765 billion jackpot during the Oct. 11, drawing.

Their identity is no longer a mystery.

Theodorus Struyck has been identified as the person to represent “the group of winners who bought that ticket” at a Midway Market in Frazier Park, the California Lottery said in a March 15 news release.

The ticket matched the white balls 22, 24, 40, 52, 64 and the red Powerball 10, The Sacramento Bee reported.

They won the second-highest jackpot in Powerball history with a cash value of $774.1 million.

California player Edwin Castro won the record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion during a delayed Nov. 8, 2022, drawing, McClatchy News reported.

“Announcing big wins like this gives all of our players the chance to hope and dream that they could be next,” California Lottery Director Harjinder K. Shergill Chima said in the release.

Frazier Park is a small town in Kern County, about a 45-mile drive south of Bakersfield.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

