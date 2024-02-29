Lottery player wins big — then switches numbers and wins again months later. ‘No way’

A Michigan lottery player is celebrating yet another lottery win.

“There is no way, I can’t be that lucky,” he thought to himself when he saw the second win.

The 59-year-old man won another $110,000 prize this month after winning in August, according to a Feb. 29 news release from lottery officials.

What was his secret to the second win? He switched up his numbers, according to the Michigan Lottery.

He scanned his Fantasy 5 Double Play ticket with the clerk at a gas station in Southfield.

The clerk, handing him his ticket, said, “I think you won big!”

“I looked up the winning numbers, and sure enough, I had won again! I couldn’t believe it. Winning is such a blessing!” the Wayne County winner told lottery officials.

Though he doesn’t have any plans for the money yet, he’s excited to have it in his bank account, he told officials.

“The first time I won I was able to pay off all my debt, now I get to have some fun!” he told Michigan lottery officials. “I don’t have any special plans for the money yet, I plan to sit back and just look at it in my bank account for a while.”

Southfield is about 15 miles northwest of Detroit.

