Lottery player wins big on six tickets in Maryland — and credits ‘positive vibes’

A Maryland man who took home $300,000 on six winning “Pick 5” lottery tickets credits “positive vibes” for his good luck, officials reported.

“If I can, I help people. Pretty simple,” he told lottery officials in a May 3 news release. “I’m a believer in karma, so I figure the positivity and generosity will come back to me in some way.”

He visited the lottery office to turn in six winning “Pick 5” tickets for a total of $300,000, officials said. It’s the most claimed at one time in the twice-daily game this year.

The man said he plays combinations of important family dates in the game, the only lottery game he plays, because he enjoys it.

“Some will say that I’ve just been very lucky with these big wins, and that may be the case,” he said. “But I like to think it’s the world returning the positive vibes I’ve been sending out. Either way, this is a real blessing.”

He bought the winning tickets at a gas station in Hyattsville, which is about a 35-mile drive southwest from Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

