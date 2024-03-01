Lottery player uses $500 prize to buy another ticket — and he wins even more in MA

A Massachusetts man’s previous winnings helped him score an even bigger prize, lottery officials said.

Deivson Alves Martins used a smaller prize he won a month earlier to buy his winning ticket from a convenience store in Worchester, according to a Feb. 26 Massachusetts State Lottery news release. He won $1 million with the $50 Billion Dollar Extravaganza ticket, according to lottery officials.

A month before, Martins won $500 at the same store, lottery officials said. That win helped him only use “house money” for his lottery purchases, including the one that landed him the $1 million prize, according to lottery officials.

Martins told lottery officials he chose to get his ticket from the 11th dispenser at the store because his lucky number is 11.

He also became the 11th million-dollar winner for the game he bought, officials said.

He opted to take home a lump sum — cashing out with $650,000 before taxes, according to lottery officials.

The winnings give Martins “peace of mind” about his family’s financial future, according to lottery officials.

Worchester is about 45 miles southwest of Boston.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

