Lottery player unloads groceries and discovers huge prize. ‘Think I just won $2 million’

A Michigan man couldn’t believe the prize he won after buying an instant lottery ticket while getting groceries.

Hugh Leach, of Mason, went to Meijer and bought a Lottery’s Diamonds & Gold lottery ticket, according to a May 10 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“I buy a $20 ticket every two weeks,” he said. “When I finished up grocery shopping, I stopped at the Lottery machine and purchased a ticket on my way out. When I got home and finished unloading the groceries, I scratched the ticket.”

Leach said he had to take a double look at the ticket after seeing the prize amount.

“When I saw I matched ‘02’ for a $2 million prize, I thought: ‘Wait a minute. This can’t be right.’ I looked the ticket over a few more times and then said to my wife: ‘I think I just won $2 million,’” he said.

Leach was right, he won $2 million.

“I called the Lottery the next day to confirm it was real and schedule an appointment to claim my prize,” he told lottery officials.

The 82-year-old man chose to receive his prize as a lump sum amount of $1.3 million instead of annual payments.

“Going to the grocery store to fill your pantry and finding out you also filled your bank account must be an incredible feeling!” Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said.

Leach said he didn’t think he would be one to win this type of prize.

“You see these types of things happen to other people, but you never think it will be you, so winning was a complete shock,” said Leach.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

