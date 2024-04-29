Lottery player thought she’d won $75 in Maryland. The real prize left her ‘in shock’

A woman in Maryland thought she’d scored $75 with a lottery ticket.

But after scanning the ticket she learned her prize was actually much bigger, according to an April 29 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

The medical worker was stunned when she learned she’d landed $50,000 with a Deluxe Crossword scratch-off she bought in Queen Anne’s County, officials said.

The Eastern Shore woman initially thought she’d matched three black words and two red words, which would score her $75, officials said.

After scanning her ticket, she learned she’d actually matched four red words and four black words, meaning she’d won $50,000, lotto officials said.

“I was in shock. I didn’t believe it. I scanned it 10 times to make sure,” the lucky woman told officials.

The winner plans to use the money to pay off bills and will save the rest.

The woman’s win means three $50,000 prizes are unclaimed, officials said.

Queen Anne’s County is about a 55-mile drive southeast of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

