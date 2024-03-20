Lottery player is so surprised by win, she needs friend to be a ‘second set of eyes’

A woman bought a scratch-off lottery ticket, and after seeing the prize amount, she needed her friend to be a “second set of eyes,” Maryland officials said.

The medical worker bought the $10 50X The Cash ticket at an East Baltimore 7-Eleven, according to a March 20 news release by the Maryland Lottery. She was in “disbelief” when she saw she’d won $100,000.

“I said to her, ‘Did I see what I thought I saw?’” the lucky woman told lottery officials.

The woman followed her normal routine of scratching the ticket with a quarter and revealed the winning number 23, officials said.

She never uses the same quarter and won’t use any smaller coins, officials said.

“If you scratch with a penny, all that you win is pennies,” the woman told officials.

The woman plans to use the money to pay bills, officials said.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

This marks the fourth $100,000 prize revealed in the game, which leaves six top prizes to be claimed, officials said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

