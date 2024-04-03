Lottery player sees numbers in a dream and buys 25 tickets — they’re all winners in VA

Carolyn Keffer dreamed that fours would appear in an upcoming Virginia Lottery drawing, so she bought 25 tickets with the same numbers.

She won 25 top prizes, the Virginia Lottery announced April 2.

Keffer told lottery officials she likes to use four of the same number, or “quads,” when playing the lottery.

Ahead of the Feb. 20 daytime drawing of the Pick 4 game, a premonition came to Keffer in her sleep.

“I had a dream two days before that quad fours would come up,” the Blairs woman told lottery officials.

She bought 25 tickets using the combination 4-4-4-4. She hit the top prize of $5,000 on each ticket, landing her a total win of $125,000.

Pick 4 players are competing against 1-in-10,000 odds of matching the four digits in order to win the top prize.

Keffer isn’t the only player who had a good feeling about quad fours. Another player used the same combination 40 times and won $200,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

She took home her prize, but said the win “really hasn’t sunk in yet.”

“Ms. Keffer lives in Pittsylvania County, which received more than $7.2 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year,” lottery officials said.

Blairs is in southern Virginia near the North Carolina border, roughly a 95-mile drive northwest from Raleigh.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

