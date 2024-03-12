Lottery player who routinely plays in Texas tries in Maryland — and wins. ‘It was fate’

A woman who had been living in Texas realized not everything is bigger in the Lone Star state when she played the lottery in Maryland.-

The woman, now a Maryland resident, had been playing the lottery while living in Texas and won $500 on more than one occasion, she told Maryland Lottery officials in a March 12 news release.

She normally played scratch-off tickets, lottery officials said, but as she moved back to Baltimore, she decided to try the 50X The Cash game instead.

She likes to buy a ticket that catches her eye and “speaks” to her, she told officials, and said the ticket “gives her a feeling” if it’s going to win.

After buying the ticket at a Marathon, she went home to check for a win.

She scanned the ticket with her phone, then immediately called her sister, officials said. She had won $50,000.

“I said, ‘Are you joking with me?” her sister told officials. “I danced around for her.”

The winner waited until she had the winning money in hand to celebrate, but now says she plans to use the cash to get a new car and “get my credit right,” she told officials.

“It was fate,” she said.

“It was blessings,” her sister said.

The two now joke the winner should leave scratch-off tickets behind and go after the big bucks like the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot prizes, they told officials.

“She is always winning,” her sister said. “I think she should buy tickets.”

