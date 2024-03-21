Lottery player nets life-changing prize on scratch-off game. It’s not her first time

A Virginia woman’s life-changing lottery win was met with a chorus of screams.

Gayla Guishard could hardly believe it when she scratched her Virginia Millions ticket to reveal a $1 million prize — her second big win in three years, according to a March 20 Virginia Lottery news release.

The Smithfield woman was at a Race Way station in Isle of Wight County when she asked the owners to check her ticket. Then came the raucous cheers.

“I just kind of screamed!” Guishard told lottery officials. “We were all in there screaming!”

The ruckus prompted some people to rush in and see what happened, but “We said, ‘Nothing!’” Guishard recalled, according to officials.

In 2021, she won $100,000 in a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle game, lottery officials said.

Guishard didn’t say how she plans to spend her latest winnings. She chose the one-time cash option of $571,000 before taxes, officials said.

The Virginia woman beat odds of 1 in 612,000 to win the jackpot, leaving one top prize in the Virginia Millions game, officials said.

Smithfield is about a 70-mile drive southeast from Richmond.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

