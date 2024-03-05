Lottery player made sure she wasn’t dreaming after big win. ‘I kept rubbing my eyes’

When a half-asleep woman scratched off a lottery ticket first thing in the morning, she wasn’t sure if her big win was real or a dream.

Fortunately, the $50,000 win in the Missouri Lottery’s Treasure Hunt scratch-off game was very real for the woman from Dunklin County, according to a Monday, March 4, news release.

The woman said her husband purchased the ticket at a Casey’s convenience store in Senath and left it for her to scratch off when she woke up.

She told lottery officials she thought she was still dreaming when she saw her prize amount.

“I kept rubbing my eyes because I kept seeing more zeros!” she said. “I was like, ‘Alright, let’s focus!’”

The $50,000 win is one of seven jackpot prizes offered in the Treasure Hunt game, which costs $3 to play.

The winner didn’t believe her good fortunes until after checking her ticket several times and calling her husband to verify it.

“I kept thinking I probably made a mistake because it was too good to be true!” she said.

Senath is in southern Missouri about 220 miles south of St. Louis.

