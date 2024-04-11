Lottery player’s life-changing win has husband jumping for joy in NC. ‘A big blessing’

A North Carolina lottery player tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off game.

Now, her plans for a dream home will soon be a reality.

Her brother, an architect, “drew the plans up for me years ago,” Carissa Jones told North Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I didn’t know when it would happen but I knew it would one day. And now it can.”

The Robeson County woman recalled crying as her husband jumped for joy upon seeing the $4 million prize, officials said in an April 11 news release.

She purchased the Black Titanium scratch-off game from the Quick Stop convenience store in Maxton, about a 100-mile drive southeast from Charlotte, according to officials. At one point, Jones said her husband “ran behind the counter and hugged the cashier.”

“This is a big blessing,” she told lottery officials.

Jones said she plans to donate a portion of her winnings to her church.

She opted for a lump sum payment of $2.4 million and walked away with $1,716,009 after taxes, according to a news release.

The lucky player beat odds of 1 in 1,985,155 to win the $4 million jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery’s website. Three grand prizes in the Black Titanium game are still up for grabs.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4.14, officials said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

