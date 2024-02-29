Lottery player gets a ‘breathtaking’ surprise after scratching South Carolina ticket

A ticket scanner told a South Carolina lottery player that his was a winner.

It was a few moments before he realized just how much he’d won.

“It was breathtaking,” the man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials of his big $300,000 win. “It’s crazy.”

He purchased the winning Carolina Cash ticket at a York Mart in Rock Hill, officials said in a Feb. 29 news release. The man said he was in a hurry and only scratched the bottom of the card, revealing the bar code.

He scratched the whole thing after scanning it with the ticket checker, according to officials. The message “Claim at Lottery” appeared on the screen.

The man told officials he has plans to invest his newfound wealth.

The lottery player beat odds of 1 in 840,000 to win the $300,000 prize, leaving two top prizes in the Carolina Cash game, lottery officials said.

Rock Hill is about 70 miles north of Columbia.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

