Lottery player finds 5-month-old ticket days before it expires. It’s a huge winner

An Ohio man going through a stack of old lottery tickets found a million-dollar winner, lottery officials said.

The Medina man said his Mega Millions ticket, purchased on Oct. 10, 2023, was just 26 days away from expiring, according to a March 13 news release from the Ohio Lottery.

The winner told lottery officials he was going through old tickets, checking each one before throwing them away, when he discovered his 5-month-old ticket was a big winner, lottery officials said.

“I couldn’t believe it, just one of those things you don’t think is real,” the man said.

“My wife was working so the only one I could tell was the dog,” he told lottery officials.

The man’s payout will be $720,000 after taxes.

The winning ticket was purchases at North Court Beverage in Medina, lottery officials said.

Medina is about a 25-mile drive northwest from Akron.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

