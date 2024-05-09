Lottery player’s favorite game was sold out, but his backup wins big. ‘Wait a minute’

A lottery player opted for a new scratch-off game when his favorite was sold out — and it was a good thing he did.

Because the Monopoly 20X scratch-off ticket purchased by Jonathan Rasler, of Princeton, Iowa, was one of the game’s jackpot winners.

“I was going to get the (Iowa) State Fair ones and they were out of them, so I said, ‘Oh, give me the MONOPOLY,’” he told Iowa Lottery officials.

It wasn’t until a few days later when Rasler, 62, scratched off his ticket, uncovering the $50,000 win.

Monopoly 20X costs $5 to play, and the odds of winning the $50,000 jackpot prize are 1 in 125,790.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, there’s way too many zeroes there!’” Rasler told lottery officials. “I looked at it and looked at it, and then I read the top again about how you can win. I must’ve read that three times, and then I went back and went, ‘Man, I can’t believe this. That’s $50,000!’”

With his winnings, Rasler said he plans on investing and paying off the loan on his utility vehicle.

Princeton is about a 90-mile drive southeast of Cedar Rapids.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player assumed she ‘just won another $5.’ But the zeros kept on coming

‘Prankster’ wasn’t kidding when he told parents he won the lottery. ‘I am so serious!’

Lottery player credits good luck charm after big win in Iowa. ‘I think it works’