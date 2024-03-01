Lottery player’s favorite color lands her win — for her birthday. ‘Couldn’t believe it’

An Illinois woman decided to treat herself to a lottery ticket on her birthday.

She stopped at a gas station in Palos Heights and carefully chose a purple scratch-off ticket, her favorite color, and took it to her car, according to a Feb. 29 news release from the Illinois Lottery.

As she scratched off her ticket, she saw her winnings get bigger and bigger until she realized her total prize — $1 million.

“I couldn’t believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check - and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles - I didn’t think I would be able to drive home!” the woman told Illinois lottery officials.

Fighting back tears, the woman told lottery officials the winnings changed her life.

“My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer. This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs,” she told officials.

The BP gas station in Palos Heights will also get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Palos Heights is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

