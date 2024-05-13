Lottery player ‘dreamed I’d won millions.’ Then life-changing jackpot became reality

A lottery player once dreamed of scoring a jackpot prize — then it became a reality in Virginia.

Phyllis Grant won nearly $5.8 million after she tried her luck on an online game. She was getting ready for the day when she hit the jackpot in the Banker’s Bonus game, according to the Virginia Lottery.

“I was by myself,” Grant told lottery officials in a May 10 news release. “I was just in shock!”

The lottery didn’t say how much Grant kept after taxes or how much she spent to play the game, which offers tickets starting at 10 cents. She won the massive prize long after the idea popped into her head.

“Some years ago, I had dreamed I’d won millions,” said Grant, who is from Newport News, a roughly 25-mile drive northwest from Norfolk.

It’s not the first time a Virginia lottery player’s dream was spot-on. Another woman got richer after she predicted four would be the only number chosen in a drawing, McClatchy News reported in April.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

